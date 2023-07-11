A surprise suitor has reportedly emerged as Masai Ujiri and the Toronto Raptors scour the league for a potential Pascal Siakam trade. Joining the Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers as a possible destination for the star forward is the Orlando Magic, according to Michael Grange of SportsNet.

“Per league sources, the Raptors are still listening, trying to gauge the market value for their leading scorer and leading returning – in theory – playmaker. Atlanta remains a possibility, Indiana has reached out while Orlando is another team that bears watching.”

While Toronto has no desire to take Siakam discussions into the regular season, the team reportedly is unready to “close the door” on a potential trade even as Ujiri and company remain committed to avoiding a total rebuild. How the Raptors could thread the needle of staying competitive in 2023-24 and aiming higher for the future after losing Fred VanVleet in free agency and possibly trading Siakam this offseason remains to be seen.

Similar issues of timeline and ultimate championship equity apply to the Magic, who will enter next season as one of the most intriguing young teams in basketball. Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr. and rookie Anthony Black comprise an outstanding foundational core, buttressed by the likes of Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony and No. 11 overall pick Jett Howard.

It always made sense for Orlando to eventually consolidate its collection of young players and draft assets into a win-now veteran acquired via trade. Pascal Siakam projects as an odd fit next to Banchero and Wagner on the court, though, and he's set to hit free agency next summer—already cooling the trade market by conveying he'd be unlikely to re-sign with his new team.

The two-time All-Star also turns 30 in April. Will he still be playing at his current level when Banchero, Wagner and company are ready to win biggest a few years down the line?

Expect to continue to hear Siakam's name pop up in trade rumors as the offseason continues. Their early interest notwithstanding, it'd still be stunning if he landed with the Magic.