Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero made headlines when he opted to play for Team USA instead of Italy in the upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup. Sure enough, the decision wasn't easy for him.

Banchero was initially expected to suit up for Italy in the competition slated to be held in the Philippines from August to September. However, to the surprise of many, he was revealed to be a member of the Team USA roster along with Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards, Mikal Bridges and Austin Reaves, to name a few.

Of course Italy was just as shocked as everyone else. Italian Basketball Federation president Gianni Petrucci even said they felt betrayed and fooled by Banchero's decision, especially since he didn't even communicate with them.

“It was a legitimate decision, but he could have made a call to communicate that to us. Instead, we learned about his decision from the newspapers. In the past few days, he was in Milan, and despite our agreements with his agency, he avoided the meeting with coach [Gianmarco] Pozzecco,” Petrucci said.

“Betrayal, especially in basketball, is a strong word. Situations like this happen, and personally, I'm used to it. But he fooled us. We were planning a great commercial strategy for him. Now, we need to turn this disappointment into positive energy. I'm sure our coach will be able to do it.”

Explaining his decision to join Team USA instead, Paolo Banchero told Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press that Mike Krzyzewski's advice to him to reconsider his stance lingered in his mind. Krzyzewski used Kyrie Irving as an example, with the Dallas Mavericks star previously mulling whether to play for Australia or Team USA.

“All of those factors kind of played into the decision,” Banchero said. “They were in my mind when I really sat down to think about this.”

It certainly helped Team USA that Banchero has always wanted to play for the country, with the Magic youngster noting that it was a big dream of his.

“That USA team photo [with his mom from the 1990s] was hung up in the basement, and my room was in the basement. I saw that every single day. That was literally one of my biggest dreams as a kid, to play for USA,” Banchero shared.

While Italy certainly isn't happy with Banchero's decision, it's clear the Magic forward has no regrets with his choice. He's happy, and that's what matters.