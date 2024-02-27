Manchester City‘s midfield star, Kevin De Bruyne, is at the center of transfer speculations as his contract with the Cityzens is set to expire in 2025, reported by GOAL. The 32-year-old has become a target for clubs in the Saudi Pro League and Major League Soccer (MLS), sparking discussions about his future at the Etihad Stadium.
Manager Pep Guardiola addressed the ongoing situation, expressing his desire for De Bruyne to extend his stay with Manchester City and potentially conclude his illustrious career at the club. However, Guardiola acknowledged that the ultimate decision rests with the player. In his statement to reporters, the Catalan manager stated, “It's a question for him. I'd love him to stay, but I don't know. I heard some links, but I don't know if there's an offer. I would love him to stay until the end of his career, but everyone is everyone.”
Reports suggest that the Saudi Pro League is preparing an enticing offer to secure De Bruyne's services, potentially luring him to the Middle East next season. Meanwhile, The Athletic speculates that De Bruyne could follow in the footsteps of Lionel Messi, considering a move to MLS. Drawing parallels with Messi's contract at Inter Miami, De Bruyne could reportedly earn nearly $150 million over two years.
As the transfer rumors swirl, City's star midfielder is gearing up for the next challenge on the field. De Bruyne will be in action on Tuesday as Manchester City faces Luton Town in a fifth-round FA Cup clash at Kenilworth Road. The outcome of these developments will shape the future chapters of Kevin De Bruyne's illustrious football career, with fans eagerly awaiting the resolution of this transfer saga.