Manchester City‘s midfield star, Kevin De Bruyne, recently disclosed that he assumed a surprising role during his nearly five-month hiatus from the pitch, that of a taxi driver for his children, reported by GOAL. The Belgian international, who suffered a hamstring injury on the Premier League's opening day, made a remarkable comeback, contributing an assist in City's commanding 5-0 victory over Huddersfield in the FA Cup.

De Bruyne shared insights into his off-pitch responsibilities, stating, “To be honest when you have three kids between three and seven, not a lot, I'm basically a taxi driver. I enjoyed it.” He emphasized the positive aspect of spending quality time with his children, acknowledging that it provided a break from the intense football schedule. Reflecting on the mental benefits, he remarked, “It's not like I needed a break but I took it, to turn a disadvantage into an advantage.”

While away from the game, De Bruyne recognized the value of resetting and taking care of himself, something challenging during the regular season's demands. Despite the positive aspects, he expressed a longing for the camaraderie with his teammates. “It's everything. When you're training in an injury, you're always alone. You can train with other physios or people in the gym but you're not really with the team, so a lot of times you're working outside these hours,” he added.

Though Kevin De Bruyne may not secure a starting spot in Manchester City's upcoming match against Newcastle to avoid the risk of injury relapse, Pep Guardiola remains cautious. However, the midfielder could feature off the bench. Following the match, City is set for a warm-weather training camp in Abu Dhabi, offering De Bruyne an opportunity to regain match sharpness ahead of their clash against Burnley on January 31.