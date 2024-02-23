Manchester United‘s Rasmus Hojlund faces a significant setback as he is set to miss crucial upcoming Premier League games, including the highly anticipated derby against Manchester City, reported by GOAL. The star striker is sidelined for an estimated two to three weeks due to a muscle injury, as confirmed by a Friday afternoon update from the club.
The timing couldn't be more challenging for United, with Hojlund's absence affecting key matches against Fulham, Nottingham Forest, Everton, Sheffield United, and the pivotal clash with Manchester City. This injury news is a blow for manager Erik ten Hag, given Hojlund's exceptional recent form. The Danish forward, who had a slow start at Old Trafford, has surged with seven Premier League goals in his last six starts, including a decisive brace against Luton Town in the previous outing.
Looking ahead, Ten Hag faces the task of reshuffling his lineup in Hojlund's absence. One potential option is turning to Marcus Rashford to take on the central striker role. While Anthony Martial could have been another alternative, the Frenchman is dealing with his own injury concerns and seems poised for a summer departure from Manchester United.
As the team navigates this challenging period without Hojlund, the manager will need to strategize to maintain their competitive edge. The derby against Manchester City, in particular, will be a test of United's depth and adaptability. The football world awaits to see how Ten Hag steers his team through these upcoming challenges and if other players can step up to fill the void left by the impactful absence of Rasmus Hojlund.