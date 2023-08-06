Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hinted at the possibility of extending his stay with the club beyond his current contract, which runs until 2025, reported by goal.com. The Spanish tactician has been at the helm of Manchester City since 2016, making it the longest managerial tenure of his career thus far. Previously, he managed Barcelona for four seasons and Bayern Munich for three.

During his time at Manchester City, Guardiola has been highly successful, dominating the domestic scene in England and achieving European glory by winning the Champions League last season as part of a historic Treble triumph. Guardiola's commitment to the club and his ability to bring about success have left City's board and hierarchy satisfied.

In a recent interview, Guardiola stated that his current contract was signed for another two years because he feels comfortable and that nothing has changed in his commitment, whether they win trophies or not. He expressed contentment with the club's direction and performance, highlighting that the board decides on the manager's continuation based on the team's performance.

While Guardiola has committed to the next few years, he also revealed that he will make another significant decision about his future in the summer of 2024. He mentioned that he might discuss with the club whether to extend his contract further or consider other options, depending on how he feels at that point.

Currently preparing for the Community Shield against Arsenal, Guardiola acknowledged the challenges brought about by shorter preseasons and the increasing demands on both players and managers. He cited the upcoming World Cup for clubs in the United States as an example of the unique challenges the team will face in the future. Despite the demanding environment, Guardiola remains focused on adapting and continuing to drive Manchester City's success.

With Pep Guardiola's future in the balance, Manchester City fans will undoubtedly be eager to see how the coming seasons unfold under his guidance and whether he will continue his legacy at the club beyond 2025.