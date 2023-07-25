Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wants Kyle Walker to stay at the club beyond this summer. The former Tottenham Hotspur man has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich this summer.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Guardiola was asked about Walker's situation during Manchester City's current pre-season tour. He said, “We hope Kyle Walker stays with us. I heard comments from Tuchel about Kyle, I will say the same”.

“What I can say is he is a very important player for us. The clubs are in touch, and we will fight for him”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Bayern Munich Thomas Tuchel is in the hunt for a new right-back this summer. He first signed Manchester City's Joao Cancelo on a loan move in January, but that move didn't prove to be successful. The Portuguese defender has returned to the Treble Winners and is part of the City pre-season tour. However, the feeling is that Cancelo will permanently leave the Premier League champions this summer.

In the summer window, Tuchel initially wanted Cesar Azpilicueta, with whom he had worked at Chelsea. However, the Spaniard joined Atletico Madrid instead. Now, he has turned his attention back to Manchester City and has prioritized Walker for this summer. The England International has been frustrated in recent times due to the lack of first-team action under Pep Guardiola. He also didn't start the Champions League final against Inter Milan.

Considering Guardiola played almost the entire season without fullbacks, another season with the same module would be enough to tempt Walker to leave. However, successful teams are not established on a single football module. Hence the Spaniard would need all the tools for Manchester City to have another great season.