Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, has confirmed that Antony‘s injury is “serious” following the team’s 4-1 victory over Chelsea at Old Trafford, reported by mirror. The Brazilian forward was stretchered off the field after a robust but fair challenge from Trevoh Chalobah, casting doubt on his availability for the upcoming FA Cup final against Manchester City on June 3.

Ten Hag expressed concern about Antony’s injury but stated that the full extent of the issue will only be known after a minimum 24-hour period. The news comes as a blow to Manchester United, despite their qualification for next season’s Champions League with the win against Chelsea.

During a press conference, Ten Hag was asked about Antony’s condition, to which he responded, “Everyone has seen him come off, but I don’t know how he is. I can tell you that it’s serious, but we have to wait a minimum of 24 hours, and then we’ll know more about the status of his injury.”

In addition to Antony, left-back Luke Shaw is also an injury doubt for the FA Cup final. Shaw did not appear for the second half against Chelsea due to a back complaint, and no update was provided on his condition by Ten Hag.

Despite the convincing victory over Chelsea, Ten Hag has challenged his players to aim for even more in the future. The win propelled Manchester United to third place in the Premier League table, but the manager expressed his dissatisfaction and urged his team to narrow the gap on reigning champions Manchester City in the upcoming season.

As Manchester United awaits further information on Antony’s injury, the club will be hoping for a positive outcome to ensure his availability for the highly-anticipated FA Cup final clash with Manchester City at Wembley.