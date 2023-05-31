In a bid to secure their goalkeeping position for the long term, Manchester United is reportedly set to activate the release clause of Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa, reported by goal.com. According to Portuguese publication A Bola, the 23-year-old shot-stopper could be on his way to Old Trafford in the upcoming transfer window.

A Bola suggests that Costa has played his final game for Porto and is now expected to make a move to the Premier League, with Manchester United prepared to pay his substantial $80 million buy-out clause. The Portuguese international has garnered attention for his performances and potential, making him an enticing prospect for the Red Devils.

The potential acquisition of Costa is seen as a strategic move by Manchester United as they look for a long-term successor to their current goalkeeper, David de Gea, whose future at the club remains uncertain. With de Gea’s form fluctuating in recent seasons, United is keen to secure a reliable and talented option between the posts.

Diogo Costa has already represented Portugal at various youth levels and has impressed during his time at Porto. Known for his shot-stopping abilities and composure on the ball, Costa possesses the potential to develop into a top-class goalkeeper. A move to Manchester United would offer him the opportunity to showcase his skills on a bigger stage and compete at the highest level in the Premier League.

As the transfer window approaches, Manchester United’s interest in Diogo Costa indicates their intent to strengthen their squad in crucial areas. The club’s pursuit of a new goalkeeper highlights their ambition to solidify their defense and build a team capable of challenging for major honors. Fans eagerly await further developments regarding Costa’s potential move to Old Trafford and the impact he could make in the iconic red jersey.