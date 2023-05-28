Newly crowned Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have entered the race to sign FC Porto keeper Diogo Costa in the summer. The 23-year-old has had an outstanding season with the Portuguese club and would be a massive attraction in the upcoming window.

According to the reports from Manchester Evening News, Manchester United have been poised to land Costa this summer. However, the three-time European champions will likely receive competition from Bayern and Tottenham Hotspur for the 23-year-old’s signature.

The Red Devils are set to give a long-term contract to David De Gea but understand that the Spaniard isn’t getting any younger and needs strong competition between the sticks. During his Old Trafford career, only Sergio Romero has come as a strong contender to replace De Gea as the first-choice keeper. However, the Spaniard was always considered first-choice by Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Soljskaer.

Bayern Munich retained the Bundesliga title in extraordinary circumstances on the last day of the season. The Bavarians beat FC Koln 2-1 thanks to a last-minute winner from Jamaal Musiala. On the other hand, Borussia Dortmund drew 2-2 against FC Mainz as their wait to win the Bundesliga goes on.

However, the Bayern Munich board knows they cannot paper the cracks in a difficult season at the Allianz Arena. Hence, they have started rebuilding and will first replace their long-term shot-stopper, Manuel Neuer. Like De Gea at Old Trafford, Neuer’s age is finally catching up with him. Hence, the Bundesliga giants are working on their club legend’s replacement, and Costa is the name they are monitoring closely.