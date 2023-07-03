Manchester United is on the verge of completing a £60 million ($76m) deal to acquire Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, and details of his lucrative contract have now been revealed, reported by goal.com.

The Red Devils have identified the 24-year-old England international as a top target to bolster their midfield creativity. A substantial transfer fee has been agreed upon, and Mount is ready to make the switch from west London to the North West. With Mount's contract at Chelsea approaching its final year and the player declining extension offers, he has decided to join Manchester United on a five-year deal that will keep him at Old Trafford until the summer of 2028.

According to Standard Sport, the terms of the contract will see Mount earn an initial weekly salary of £250,000, with the potential to reach £300,000 based on various performance-related clauses. This deal far exceeds the £80,000-a-week contract he had been working on at Stamford Bridge.

Mount's move is part of a larger exodus at Chelsea, as the club looks to raise funds after significant investments in recent transfer windows. Under the guidance of new manager Mauricio Pochettino, the Blues have already sold several key players, including N'Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Kai Havertz, with the promise of more departures to come.

The acquisition of Mason Mount represents a statement of intent from Manchester United as they aim to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season. The talented midfielder's arrival is expected to bring added creativity and attacking prowess to the team, further bolstering their ambitions to compete for major honors both domestically and in European competitions.