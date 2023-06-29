Manchester United‘s pursuit of Ajax goalkeeper André Onana is hanging in the balance as the club waits to clarify the situation with their current shot-stopper, David de Gea, reported by Fabrizio Romano. In the past 24 hours, United held direct talks to gather information regarding a potential deal for Onana, who is highly regarded by Ajax manager Erik ten Hag.

However, the Red Devils are reluctant to make an official proposal for Onana until they have a clear understanding of De Gea's future at the club. The Spanish goalkeeper has been underperforming in recent times, but he still has a strong backing from the fans, who believe he deserves a second chance to prove himself.

The transfer fee for Onana is expected to be in the range of €50-55 million, with Inter also expressing interest in the Cameroonian shot-stopper. United will need to carefully evaluate their options and make a decision that aligns with their long-term goals.

Manager Erik ten Hag will also have to weigh his goalkeeper priorities and make decisions for the upcoming season as the team aims to compete for glory. The choice between De Gea and Onana will have significant implications for United's defensive stability and their overall performance on the pitch.

United fans will be eagerly awaiting updates on the situation, as the club navigates through this crucial decision-making process. The arrival of André Onana could provide a fresh impetus to the team's goalkeeping department, while David de Gea's potential resurgence could offer a boost to both his personal career and the club's fortunes.

As negotiations and discussions continue behind the scenes, Manchester United will need to consider various factors before finalizing their plans for the upcoming season, particularly in the crucial position between the posts.