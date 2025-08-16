The Philadelphia Phillies opened up their weekend series against the Washington Nationals on Friday night. After eight innings, Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper accounted for all six of the team's RBI's. Schwarber got all three of his on one swing, tying Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani in home runs. The Phillies slugger has been battling with Ohtani with the long ball.

Harper and Schwarber took some time to get Nationals ace McKenzie Gore out of the game. The former tagged Gore with a two-run double in the first inning. Other than that, though, Washington's pitcher got through five clean innings. It wasn't until Konnor Pilkington stepped in that Schwarber smashed his 43rd home run of the season.

Kyle Schwarber has tied Shohei Ohtani with the most homers in the NL. Big moment for #43 to put the Phillies up 5-2 pic.twitter.com/3H5Is9BK7l — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 16, 2025

His home run helped the Phillies extend their lead, but the three-run shot helped Schwarber reach a new achievement. He has notched at least 100 RBIs in each of the last three seasons. The accomplishment further cements him as one of the league's top offensive weapons.

Schwarber has gone from a key piece of the Phillies' offense to a legitimate National League MVP candidate. His power has him well on tract to set career highs in home runs and RBIs if he maintains his current pace. Philadelphia's fanbase hopes that he does and helps lead the team to its first World Series title since 2008.

When it comes to the home run race, Schwarber, Ohtani, and Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh are in a league of their own. Schwarber needs two more home runs to catch Raleigh and potentially surpass him. Regardless of where he finishes, Philadelphia appreciates his dominance at the plate.

Harper is confident that the Phillies have what they need to go deep in the playoffs once again this year. Philadelphia made big upgrades at the trade deadline, but Schwarber's success has vaulted them to another level. The Phillies hope that they can ride his power all the way to a title.