Despite injuries piling up all season long, the Los Angeles Dodgers had been able to maintain a lead in the NL West. But after the Los Angeles Angels extended the team’s losing streak to four straight games, the Dodgers dropped in the standings. LA is now a game behind San Diego as the division rivals begin a pivotal series Friday.

The Dodgers’ bullpen collapsed in a demoralizing three-game sweep by the Angels. But help could soon be on the way after the latest Tanner Scott update.

Scott threw a 22-pitch simulated inning at Dodger stadium ahead of Friday evening’s matchup against San Diego, per The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya. It marked the first time the All-Star closer faced live hitters since he was sidelined by injury.

Dodgers await bullpen reinforcements

The last time Scott faced live hitters he also threw 22 pitches. The lefty reliever was facing the Minnesota Twins in the ninth inning on July 21 when he was forced to leave the game with an arm injury. The following day Scott landed on the 15-day IL with elbow inflammation.

The ninth-year veteran became the latest in a seemingly endless line of injured LA pitchers. However, the Dodgers were optimistic that Scott wouldn’t be sidelined long. He was able to begin throwing last week and has continued to progress. Although it’s unclear exactly when Scott will return to the bullpen.

The Dodgers actually received positive news on three injured relievers last week. LA expects Scott, Kirby Yates and Michael Kopech to all rejoin the team in the coming weeks. And the Dodgers eagerly await their return.

Scott signed with LA on a four-year, $72 million contract over the winter. He’s struggled at times during his debut season with the Dodgers, posting an ugly 8.10 ERA in 6 2/3 innings in July. But the team is relying on Scott for its playoff push.

The Dodgers recently got Blake Treinen back from a lengthy IL stint but the team hasn’t used the veteran as its closer in Scott’s stead. Really, there haven’t been many save opportunities since Scott was injured over three weeks ago.

Ben Casparius got the first crack at closing. He earned his second career save against the Rays on August 3. That’s the last save the Dodgers recorded. Alex Vesia had an opportunity against the Angels but couldn't convert after allowing a third run in his last 2 2/3 innings.