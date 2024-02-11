The Maple Leafs are looking to make some trades.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are certainly looking to make a trade at the NHL Trade Deadline. Toronto is in playoff contention, but they are far from a perfect team. However, they are hesitant to trade some of their top prospects. That said, young NHL forward Nick Robertson may be a different story.

The Maple Leafs are reportedly willing to trade Robertson, according to The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta. Pagnotta notes Toronto remains against trading top prospects Easton Cowan and Fraser Minten. Furthermore, they are hesitant to part with their 2024 first-round draft pick.

Robertson is a former second-round pick from the 2019 NHL Draft. In the NHL, he has played 31 games this year, scoring seven goals and 14 points. In the AHL, the 22-year-old has five goals and 11 points through nine games.

Why Maple Leafs could trade Nick Robertson

Toronto has needs all over the ice. They could use forward depth down their lineup, for instance. Their most pressing need is on their blueline. And you could argue adding a goalie certainly wouldn't hurt. However, their hesitance to part with prospects or picks could hinder their activity at the NHL Trade Deadline.

The Maple Leafs have had an interest in Calgary Flames defenseman Chris Tanev this year. Furthermore, they have an interest in Philadelphia Flyers forward Scott Laughton and defenseman Sean Walker, according to The Fourth Period. Furthermore, they have their eyes on Anaheim Ducks rearguard Ilya Lyubushkin and Washington Capitals blueliner Joel Edmundson.

Having an interest in a player is one thing. Actually trading for that player is another beast entirely. And some of the players they have their eyes on could come with a high price tag. Laughton, for instance, has had a first-round price tag on him since the 2023 NHL Draft.

As a result, the Maple Leafs need to part with something that could have high value. That's where Nick Robertson comes into play. The former second-round pick has the potential to be a solid NHL contributor. However, injuries have hampered him early in his career. Perhaps a change of scenery could help get his game on track.

The Maple Leafs are almost certainly going to make a trade before the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline. Let's see if they part with Robertson in order to strengthen their roster for their run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.