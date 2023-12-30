Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Ilya Samsonov gets honest after allowing six goals in 6-5 loss to Columbus Blue Jackets

The Toronto Maple Leafs seem to have a goaltending problem after their latest 6-5 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Ilya Samsonov once again struggled, allowing six goals on 21 shots from the Blue Jackets. While the rest of the Maple Leafs could have put Samsonov in better positions, Samsonov recognized he needs to do better.

“The last three games, I didn't see a lot of luck. … It's easy to put your head down and just cry and be sad,” Samsonov said, per Sportsnet. “I'm sad about this, but I need to continue to work. Maybe next game, maybe next three games, the luck is back.”

“Tough game for me, bad result,” Samsonov added. “I don't know, a lot of emotion right now after the game. I need to prepare for the next game, this game's over. If you start thinking too much, it's probably worse. It's (my) first game after Christmas break, just head up, continue to move.”

With Samsonov, the Maple Leafs have a liability in front of the net. Though the Maple Leafs held a lead, it was too hard to keep largely because of the goaltending. Samsonov has the second-worst save percentage in the NHL among goalies who have played in at least 10 games.

Toronto is still third in the Atlantic Division with 41 points, but could drop if the goaltending issues cost them more wins. The Maple Leafs will switch over to Martin Jones for their next game versus on Saturday, versus the Carolina Hurricanes.