The Toronto Maple Leafs have gotten off to a slow start in the 2023-24 NHL season, but there is one surprise and a few disappointments so far.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are 6-4-2 and third in the troublesome Atlantic Division. Going into the season, the Leafs expected to be first in the division. However, surprising starts from the Boston Bruins and Detroit Red Wings have kept them lower in the standings. This isn't a cause for concern, as there is only one-eighth of the season completed and plenty of time left to jump over Boston and Detroit. Unfortunately, the Canadian media would have you believe the sky is falling for the Maple Leafs. An early 4-1 deficit on November 6th against the Tampa Bay Lightning was about to send Toronto fans into a tailspin, but a big comeback overtime win should quiet some of the doubters for now.

Auston Matthews has been the most significant source of happiness for Leafs fans this season, scoring 13 goals in his first 12 games. The former 60-goal scorer took a step back last season but is well on his way to another big year. Matthews has an astonishing three hat-tricks to start the campaign and has single-handedly ensured the Leafs don't fall farther down the standings.

Having said that, let's take a look at the most surprising and disappointing players from the Maple Leafs so far this 2023-24 NHL season.

Maple Leafs' most surprising and disappointing player

Goaltender in Toronto may be one of the most difficult positions, but a rookie is playing it well this season. Relying on a rookie goaltender to play may be one of Brad Treliving's most intelligent moves in the offseason. However, that may be the end of the moves that have worked out for the former Calgary Flames boss. Several free agency signings have gotten out to slow starts in Toronto, fueling the fire on an upset market about the team's start.

Biggest Surprise: G, Joseph Woll

Coming into the season, Ilya Samsonov was the number one goalie on the Maple Leafs' depth chart. Joseph Woll was a rookie who would spend his first season in the NHL learning to be a full-time professional. Through 12 games, each goalie has seven appearances, with Woll's numbers being much better. Woll has a 4-3-0 record, with a 2.30 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage. The wheels are already in motion for Woll to take over the starting goaltending spot from Samsonov. Samsonov's record is 2-1-2, but his 4.11 goals-against average and .855 save percentage won't cut it in Toronto.

The signs were there in last season's playoffs that Woll was the goalie of the future in Toronto. However, many people expected Samsonov would hold it down for a bit longer. The surprise is that the cup-contending Maple Leafs may soon decide that a rookie is their best chance at success. A lot of pressure will be on Woll's shoulders in the die-hard Toronto market, and it remains to be seen if he can handle it.

Biggest Disappointment: The New Additions

It was impossible to narrow it down to one individual as the biggest disappointment. The Maple Leafs looked to alter the makeup of their team by bringing in some grit in the offseason. They brought in the son of beloved Leafs enforcer Tie Domi, Max Domi. Then, they signed Tyler Bertuzzi, a heartbreaker for Bruins fans who loved the forward during his short time in Boston.

To further hammer home their new identity, the Leafs signed Ryan Reaves to a three-year contract. Reaves is arguably the best and most feared enforcer in the league. Lastly, the Leafs needed help on the defensive end, so they signed John Klingberg. Klingberg is an offensive-minded defenseman who could bring the most out of their powerplay and help Morgan Reilly focus on other things.

Usually, a team will have some hits and misses when trying to improve their team in the offseason. Rarely does a front office go 0-4 with their new additions. Unfortunately for the Leafs' new general manager, Brad Treliving, early results say he may have done just that.

Max Domi is struggling to find a place in the lineup and has only five assists in his first 12 games. Tyler Bertuzzi started on the flank of Matthews and Mitch Marner, but poor play saw his ice time dwindle, spending one game on the fourth line. He only has two goals and one assist to show for it. The Reaves contract was a question mark, to begin with, and him being outscored 8-0 while on the ice shouldn't help his case to stick around in the lineup. John Klingberg's offense has been satisfactory, with five assists in 12 games, but there is something about the fit that hasn't worked since the preseason.