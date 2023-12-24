Who will represent the host city at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game?

The Toronto Maple Leafs have had an interesting 2023-24 season so far, if you will. In a season where they host the NHL All-Star Game, their star players have been inconsistent. At times, Toronto has looked like a legitimate playoff contender. But they've also been completely run off a rink, much like they were Thursday against the Buffalo Sabres.

In all, Toronto's star players have still led the way despite any inconsistency. And that creates a bit of a debate when it comes to the NHL All-Star Game. The league's midseason showcase of their biggest stars is quickly approaching, taking place in early February.

Given that Toronto is the host city, it's interesting to think about who could represent the team at the event. So, let's take a look at a few Toronto Maple Leafs players who could represent the team at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in one of hockey's hottest markets.

Auston Matthews may be a shoo-in for the NHL All-Star Game

Auston Matthews has long been a star in the NHL. Since he debuted in the league, few players have outclassed him. This season, he is reminding everyone that he is still an elite player. And he is doing so in an emphatic way.

Matthews entered Toronto's Saturday night game with 26 goals and 38 points through 29 games. The former first-overall pick went on to score two goals and add an assist against the Columbus Blue Jackets. This brings his season total to 28 goals and 41 points through 30 games.

Matthews is simply on another level this season. The 26-year-old is on pace for 76 goals and 110 points right now. To put this into perspective, the last time anyone scored 70 or more goals in a single season was 1992-93. This is an incredible start to the season for Matthews, even if he doesn't wind up keeping up this sort of pace.

Maple Leafs fans know how good Matthews has been, and he certainly isn't lacking in recognition. That said, he might be a shoo-in to represent Toronto in February at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game at this point.

Mitch Marner is definitely worthy

Mitch Marner has raised his game in recent years. The former top-five pick is looking for his third consecutive 90+ point season. And at this point, he legitimately has a shot at completing the trifecta. Marner is certainly worthy of taking his place with the best the NHL has to offer.

Following Saturday's win over Columbus, Marner has 13 goals and 36 points in 31 games. He added two assists against the Blue Jackets to help his team to victory. Marner is on pace for 34 goals and 95 points this season. Those 34 goals would represent the second-highest goal total in a single season for the Ontario native.

Marner has certainly shown he can produce at an elite level in this league. And it would make all the sense in the world for him to represent the Maple Leafs in front of their home fans at the NHL All-Star Game.

William Nylander should certainly represent the Maple Leafs

One player who should unequivocally represent Toronto at the NHL All-Star Game is William Nylander. The Calgary native made headlines early in the season for his unreal 18-game point streak to begin the season. And he has continued to dominate as the Leafs look to climb the Atlantic Division standings.

Nylander scored a goal and added two assists in the win over Columbus on Saturday. This brings his season totals to 16 goals and 45 points through 31 games. This sets the pending unrestricted free agent on a pace for 43 goals and 119 points this year. He would absolutely smash his career-high points mark while setting a new high for goals, as well.

As mentioned, Nylander is a free agent in July. If he keeps playing at this level, the 27-year-old will receive a massive payday that Toronto simply cannot match. On merit alone, William Nylander should make the NHL All-Star Game. Doing so in front of the Maple Leafs fanbase would be a perfect sendoff if this is indeed his final season with the team.