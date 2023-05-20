It has been a challenging day for the Toronto Maple Leafs as there has been a significant shakeup in the team’s front office. General manager Kyle Dubas was dismissed by the organization Friday, and assistant to the general manager Jason Spezza resigned from his position shortly thereafter.

For those wondering where all this leaves Jason Spezza, hearing that he tendered his resignation from the Leafs prior to Brendan Shanahan's news conference today. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 19, 2023

Dubas and Spezza had a very close relationship, and the dismissal of the general manager apparently did not sit well with his assistant. The Maple Leafs finished in second place in the Atlantic Division during the regular season, and they defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in their first-round of the playoffs, ending a long drought of playoff series losses for the organization.

However, the Leafs were dispatched in 5 games by the upstart Florida Panthers in the second round, and that defeat did not sit well with the team’s ownership or fan base.

It seemed that team president Brendan Shanahan was inclined to keep Dubas on the job. That position quickly changed after a Dubas statement. The general manager said Monday that he wasn’t sure he wanted to remain in his role.

As a result of that public utterance, Shanahan fired Dubas and Spezza followed with his decision to leave the Toronto organization. Reports indicate that other Maple Leafs front office personnel could also leave their positions.

Now that the Leafs have decided to go forward without Kyle Dubas, there are other key decisions for the organization to make. One of them involves head coach Sheldon Keefe, who has one year left on his contract.

Once the Leafs hire a new general manager, a decision on Keefe’s future could be made.