The Toronto Maple Leafs shocked many by parting ways with general manager Kyle Dubas, and Fenway Sports Group, the Pittsburgh Penguins owners, have already reached out and been granted permission to speak with Dubas, according to Darren Dreger of TSN.

Kyle Dubas was a member of the Maple Leafs’ front office since 2014, when he was appointed as assistant general manager. He was promoted to the general manager role in 2018. The Maple Leafs have one of the most talented rosters in the NHL, headlined by players like Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and William Nylander. Despite that, the team has not found success in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. That core of players won their first playoff round this season against the Tampa Bay Lightning. They then lost to the Florida Panthers in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in five games.

The situation in Pittsburgh is very different. The core of the team is still Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang. That core is much older. It seems likely that those three would like to stay with the Penguins until that is no longer possible, but with the end of their careers on the horizon, a rebuild is likely coming up for Pittsburgh.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Penguins reportedly have second-round interviews for general manager candidates Eric Tulsky, Dan MacKinnon, Steve Greeley, Jason Karmanos and Matthieu Darche, according to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.

With the Penguins getting permission to contact Dubas, it is unknown whether he will be added to that list of candidates. It seems the Penguins might be interested, but it is unclear as to whether Dubas would take the job.