It was reported on Monday that closer Josh Hader was unavailable for the Houston Astros' 7-6 win over the Boston Celtics. It was believed he was having issues with his shoulder, and now Tuesday's update confirms the situation.

Hader, who is 31 years old, was officially placed on the 15-day IL with a shoulder injury, according to Julia Moreales of the Space City Home Network. The Astros star is dealing with a shoulder strain. Houston made several moves in the wake of Josh Hader's injury status.

“Astros placed LHP Josh Hader on the 15-day IL (retro to Aug. 11) with a left shoulder strain. RHP Shawn Dubin was reinstated, Colton Gordon recalled, and RHP Hector Neris was designated for assignment.”

The good news is that it doesn't sound like he'll miss the rest of the season. But it is a crucial time of the year with the playoffs right around the corner. Before suffering the shoulder injury, Josh Hader was having another spectacular season on the mound. Through 52.2 innings pitched, Hader owns an impressive 2.05 ERA and 0.854 WHIP while recording 76 strikeouts and 28 saves.

Hader is regarded as one of the best closers in baseball. So losing him for at least 15 days isn't going to do the Astros any favors. Bryan Abreu, who has primarily served as the setup man all season long, should be in line to close in Josh Hader's absence. Abreu will have his first chance at filling in the closer role on Tuesday when Houston takes on the Red Sox in the second contest of a three-game series.

The Astros hold just a one-game lead over the second-place Seattle Mariners in the AL West. In the closing months of the regular season, it's going to be a closely contested race in the division to clinch a playoff spot. Ideally, Josh Hader returns by early September, but that will largely be determined by his recovery process.