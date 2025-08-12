The Baltimore Orioles have been one of the most disappointing teams in MLB this year. After making consecutive playoff appearances to end their lengthy rebuild, they are in last place in the American League East. Injuries have played a big part, with Grayson Rodriguez missing the entire season, and Ryan Mountcastle has played only 55 games. The Orioles have ended the seasons of Zach Eflin and Felix Bautista due to injuries.

“Major Orioles injury updates: Right-hander Zach Eflin will have a lumbar microdiscectomy, a lower-back procedure. He’s out for the year. Right-hander Felix Bautista has a “significant” shoulder injury, Tony Mansolino said. Also done for the season,” Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner reported.

The Orioles traded for Eflin at the 2024 MLB trade deadline and got nine solid starts out of him down the stretch. He was also solid in his one playoff start, but made only 14 starts this year with a 5.93 ERA. Eflin's injuries and struggles were a big reason the Orioles were disappointing this year.

Felix Bautista was one of the elite closers in the majors in 2023, with a 1.48 ERA and finishing 11th in Cy Young voting. He then missed all of 2024 after undergoing Tommy John surgery, and returned to solid performances this year. After 35 appearances with a 2.60 ERA, his season is over. With an undisclosed ‘significant' injury, they hope to have him back in prime form for 2026.

The Orioles should have high expectations going into next season as well, but they will need free-agent activity to earn those expectations. They need a pitcher, especially after losing Corbin Burnes last winter. Eflin is a free agent, but a bigger name is necessary to compete in the AL East. Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson will be under the microscope as their extensions get closer. Can the Orioles turn it around next season?