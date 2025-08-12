The Toronto Blue Jays are 6-4 over their last ten games. After a dominant stretch that helped the team take the lead in the American League East, Toronto cooled off. Blue Jays manager John Schneider has done his best, introducing Ty France and other additions to his lineup. However, Daulton Varsho's outfield partner, George Springer, and his status have dominated headlines.

While playing against the Baltimore Orioles at the end of July, a pitch hit Springer in the head. The former All-Star hit the ground and left the game with a concussion. He has not touched the field since. His injury has not derailed the team's season, but it is clear that Schneider's squad is far better with him than without. Fortunately for Toronto, the team got good news on Tuesday.

According to Sportsnet's Arden Zwelling, Springer's recovery is going well. The outfielder is back with the team as he continues to work his way back to the major league roster.

“George Springer is at Rogers Centre with Blue Jays; he’s taking batting practice, running, fielding. Club is hopeful he’ll be cleared from concussion protocol in coming days,” Zwelling wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Springer will go out on rehab once cleared; likely multiple games.”

The Blue Jays would like to have Springer back as soon as possible. However, making sure he is fully recovered from his concussion is their primary concern. After Varsho suffered another injury earlier this season, health became a real issue in Toronto. Now that they are near the top of the league's standings, it is paramount.

Fortunately for Schneider, he can afford to be patient. France has been good since the Blue Jays added him from the Minnesota Twins. He is more than capable of holding down the designated hitter spot until Springer is ready to come back. The Blue Jays have a decent cushion in their division, anyways.

All eyes will be on Springer when he embarks on his rehab assignment. If he comes back and is as electric for Schneider as he was earlier this year, Toronto's championship aspirations are legitimate.

