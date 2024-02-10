Auston Matthews is chasing a major goal scoring milestone.

Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews has been elite for some time. This season, though, he could finally reach a level not seen in recent memory. He is chasing the elusive 70-goal mark in the second half of the 2023-24 NHL season. And Pittsburgh Penguins icon Sidney Crosby believes he can do it.

“I think if there is anyone who comes to mind that is capable of doing it, it's him,” Crosby said, via NHL.com. “If you ask any guy who could do that, it's him.”

It's been a long time since any player has scored 70 or more goals in a single NHL season. You have to go back to the 1992-93 season to find it. That year, two players achieved the feat. Winnipeg Jets rookie sensation Teemu Selanne and Buffalo Sabres star Alexander Mogilny each scored 76 goals that year.

That said, Crosby has faith in Matthews and believes the Maple Leafs star has what it takes to get it done. “He's more than capable, he's shown it and I think it would be great for hockey to see a run like that. I think that just brings more attention to the game and as players, I think you appreciate records like that,” Crosby said, via NHL.com.

Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews responds to Sidney Crosby endorsement

Matthews has a legitimate shot at scoring 70 goals. He has played in all but one game this year, and he averages .85 goals per game. If he maintains this pace, he is on track to score 68 goals in 81 games this season. Of course, keeping this pace is easier said than done. But it certainly isn't impossible.

Matthews caught wind of Crosby's endorsement on Friday. And he responded to the remarks, expressing how much it all meant coming from a future Hall of Famer such as the Penguins superstar.

“It means a lot coming from a guy like him,” Matthews said, via NHL.com. “When you're getting the question asked (to me about what he said), I'm not sure how to even respond to that but that's obviously really nice words from him.”

Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid got close last year, scoring 64 goals in 82 games. Matthews has hit the 60-goal mark, doing so in 2021-22 when he won league MVP. Perhaps this is the year a player finally hits the 70-goal mark after a few years of getting ever so close.

Auston Matthews is trying to get the Maple Leafs into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, the chase for 70 goals will get harder to ignore as the season goes on. Let's see if the Maple Leafs star can prove Sidney Crosby right and reach that impressive milestone.