Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid is the best player in the NHL today. And at the NHL Awards, he took home more than enough hardware to back up that claim and then some.

Among all the awards won, McDavid took home the biggest individual prize. The Oilers superstar won the Hart Trophy as the most valuable player in the National Hockey League.

McDavid is now a three-time recipient of the Hart Trophy. According to Sportsnet Stats, the Oilers superstar is the fourth player in league history to win the Hart three times at age 26 or younger. Wayne Gretzky, Bobby Orr, and Bobby Clarke also accomplished the feat.

McDavid enjoyed an unbelievable season in 2022-23. He set career highs in goals (64), assists (89), and points (153) this past year. His new career high in points is 30 more than his previous high of 123.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

McDavid won his first Hart Trophy right after his second season in the league. His last Hart Trophy came in 2021 after he put up 33 goals and 105 points in just 56 games for the Oilers.

Gretzky, perhaps the greatest to ever lace his skates, won the Hart Trophy on nine occasions. His final Hart came in 1989 when he scored 54 goals and 168 points for the Los Angeles Kings.

All three of Clarke's Hart Trophy victories came at 26 years old or younger. His final award came in 1976 when he scored 30 goals and 119 points in 76 games for the Broad Street Bully Philadelphia Flyers.

Orr, like Clarke, also only captured the Hart on three occasions. His last Hart Trophy came in 1972 when the Boston Bruins blueliner scored 37 goals and 117 points as the Bruins went on to win the Stanley Cup.