The Pittsburgh Penguins are keeping Jesse Puljujarvi on the roster.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are committing more time and energy to forward Jesse Puljujarvi. The Penguins signed the former first-round NHL draft pick to a two-year deal, per the team's social media. The two-year contract runs through the end of the 2024-25 season and carries an average annual salary of $800,000.

Puljujarvi was one of the most interesting stories of the past few months in the NHL. The former first-round pick was out of the league before the Penguins gave the forward a tryout on December 10. Puljujarvi has appeared in 13 games this season for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League. He has four goals, five assists, nine points and a plus-8, per the Penguins.

The Penguins are struggling on offense this season, with 51 total points in the Eastern Conference. The team's center Sidney Crosby leads the club in points, with 50. The Penguins have struggled to score this year, especially on the power play. The team's power play percentage is near the bottom of the NHL, at 13 percent. Only the Chicago Blackhawks have a lower percentage on the power play than Pittsburgh, per NHL stats. Puljujarvi may be used to help try and spark that sluggish offense.

Puljujarvi was drafted in the first round of the NHL Draft by the Edmonton Oilers in 2016. He was the fourth overall pick of that draft. The Finnish forward has 51 career goals, but hasn't scored one in the NHL since he played for the Oilers during the 2022-23 season.

The Penguins next play the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. The Penguins are 22-17-7 on the season.