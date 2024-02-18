Auston Matthews put on quite the show on Saturday.

The Toronto Maple Leafs took on an action-packed cross-conference matchup against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Toronto handed Anaheim a commanding 9-2 loss. Moreover, center Auston Matthews delivered an impressive performance that replicated Wayne Gretzky's 1983-84 feat.

Auston Matthews' historical performance lifts the Maple Leafs over the Ducks

Matthews scored back-to-back Hat Tricks for the second time during the 2023-24 season. He is the first NHL player with back-to-back Hat Tricks on multiple occasions in a single campaign since Wayne Gretzky in 1983-84, per Sportsnet Stats.

The 26-year-old finished the night with three goals, two assists, and five points on four SOG. He is one of the reasons the Maple Leafs are a top-three team in the Atlantic Division.

Matthews leads the NHL in goals with 45 through 51 games played. Moreover, he has accumulated 66 points, worthy of a top-10 ranking. His plus-minus of 18 puts him in respectable company as well.

If the talented center continues his production, he will increase the chances of the Maples Leafs making a deep postseason run.

Toronto has now accumulated 66 points on the season, ranking them below the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins for the third spot in the division. The Maple Leafs want to finish the regular season strong to avenge their 2023 playoff showing.

The Panthers beat the Maples Leafs 4-1 in the second round of the 2023 Eastern Conference Stanley Cup Playoffs. Now, the team has hopes of making a deeper run in 2024.

As the second half of the season progresses, Auston Matthews looks to keep up the stellar work so his team can achieve big things in the spring.