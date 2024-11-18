The Toronto Maple Leafs enter Monday's action in second place in the Atlantic Division. While that is where they expected to be, it's come in an unexpected way. Auston Matthews has been out since November 3 with an undisclosed upper-body injury. He is eligible to return from injured reserve but Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube gave an update that was not promising. Mark Masters of TSN posted the latest on social media.

“Craig Berube says Auston Matthews didn't skate the last couple [of] days. So, that's now more than a week off the ice,” the Maple Leafs reporter posted. ”'It's a little bit of a holding pattern. But he's not getting worse so that's a good thing. It's just taking time. It's taking long, but it is what it is.'”

In six games without Matthews, the Maple Leafs are 5-1 including two overtime wins in their last two games. Despite not having the best goal-scorer on the planet, Berube's squad has weathered the storm. The schedule is getting tougher, however, and the loss could impact them soon.

Maple Leafs fans should be worried about the long-term health of Auston Matthews. The forward has not skated in over a week and will likely miss games against the Golden Knights, Panthers, and Lightning.

Maple Leafs must continue to win without Auston Matthews

The Atlantic Division has been the toughest in the NHL for the past half-decade. They have the team that has represented the Eastern Conference in every Stanley Cup since 2019 and some up-and-coming teams. The Lightning and Panthers aren't going anywhere and the Bruins are turning it around. Just because they are in second place now does not guarantee them anything.

The Maple Leafs have a history of faltering in the playoffs after spectacular regular seasons. After another first-round exit last year, they did not change too much in the offseason. That decision hinged on the upcoming offseason where everything can change. Mitch Marner and John Tavares are unrestricted free agents and could be elsewhere in 2025.

If Auston Matthews wants to keep the core four together, he must stay out until he is 100% healthy. Nothing that happens in the regular season can change the organization's mind in the offseason. They need to get to the Conference Final to warrant bringing everyone back. Matthews has to be healthy for the Maple Leafs to win in the playoffs. Rushing back is not worth it for the team or the player.