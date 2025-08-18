As Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' impact has already been felt on the team, even when the season has not officially started. With Rodgers using helping tactics to improve Steelers players, like with new wide receiver DK Metcalf, the impact has also been noticed by team owner Art Rooney II.

Rooney spoke during Pittsburgh's broadcast of the 17-14 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was asked about what he had noticed about Rodgers ahead of the Week 1 regular season opener. The owner would go as far as to say that Rodgers has done “everything you could ask for” regarding helping the players and people around him.

“Aaron’s come in and he’s been everything you could ask for in terms of working with his teammates, working with younger guys, working with the offense,” Rooney said, via Alex Kozora of SteelersDepot.com. “So, I like what I’ve seen so far from Aaron, for sure.”

One player he is building a relationship with is Metcalf, as said before, since he is the No. 1 wide receiver and will no doubt be a critical connection on the offense. Already, Rodgers has been challenging Metcalf as the former Seattle Seahawks receiver called it a “learning experience,” according to the team's website.

“He'll challenge me on the field, off the field,” Metcalf said. “Throwing signals at me. Asking me questions in the hallway. Trying to see what I would do against different coverages. So, it's always a learning experience for me.”

Aaron Rodgers is building a relationship with the Steelers

Article Continues Below

While the Steelers' defense has high expectations, there's no denying the offense is capturing all the headlines due to Rodgers being the starting quarterback. Still, Metcalf would say how “fun” it has been communicating and connecting with the 41-year-old, who played with the New York Jets the past two seasons.

“It's just been fun, getting the timing down, getting the offense down,” Metcalf said. “Trying to find my footing in the offense and just trying to build one day at a time.”

The overwhelming sentiment by most players and people within the Pittsburgh organization is that Rodgers' presence has been felt. The same sentiment was echoed by team insider Mark Kaboly.

“What Aaron Rodgers brings to the Steelers offense is this — they don't want to let him down,” Kaboly wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “You can see it, hear it, and feel it.”

At any rate, the Steelers are looking to improve as the next preseason game is on Thursday, August 21, against the Carolina Panthers, which is in preparation for the regular season opener against Rodgers' former team in New York on Sunday, Sept. 7.