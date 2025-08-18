2025 will bring a new beginning for the Stanford football program. Former head coach Troy Taylor was fired by program GM Andrew Luck after two disappointing 3-9 seasons and amid a scandal. After Taylor's dismissal, Luck lured new head coach Frank Reich to the program for the upcoming season. Although Reich will only be in charge for 2025, it's clear that Luck has a plan for the future of the Stanford football team. He discussed his pitch with the Athletic's Zak Keefer, who shared Luck's words on Monday.

“Luck’s pitch — to high school players, donors and the college football world at large — starts with the quarterbacks who’ve played there,” stated Luck in the Athletic's interview. “'Jim Plunkett, John Elway, myself.' He touts Stanford’s reach: ‘The best network in the world no matter what industry you want to go into.' He lauds its past success: ‘Did you know Stanford has been playing football since 1892? And we’ve been to the third-most Rose Bowls of any program in the history of college football? I get fired up thinking about that. I get to steward a legacy that’s been around a long time.'”

With Luck and Reich in charge, the focus is clearly on the future. The Stanford football program has plenty of success throughout its history, as highlighted by Luck. The former number one overall pick retired from the NFL following multiple injuries and has finally found a new path to take. His charge of reviving the Stanford football team to its former glory will be tough, but the Cardinal's new home in the ACC should provide plenty of opportunities for glory. Can Luck steer his alma mater back towards that path?

Can Andrew Luck, Frank Reich lead Stanford football back to glory?

Stanford head coach Frank Reich answers questions from the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown.
Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The partnership between Reich and Luck should bring an improved 2025 for the Cardinal. The major key will be if they can sustain it. Luck's choice of whom the Stanford football program's new head coach will be just as vital as his decision to fire Taylor, as well as bring in Reich on an interim basis.

It's well known that the Stanford football team is not the easiest place to transfer into. The school's academic requirements are high, so the focus for both Luck and the next head coach is to recruit top tier high school talent. This is something that the Stanford football program has done many times in the past. For the Cardinal to get back on top, it needs to happen again. In Luck, it certainly feels like they have the right man in place to do the job.

