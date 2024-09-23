Sunday's exhibition opener at Scotiabank Arena marked the unofficial debut of Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube, who was hired over the summer to replace the terminated Sheldon Keefe after Toronto's latest first-round postseason exit.

The Leafs took on the provincial rival Ottawa Senators in what became a high-scoring affair; the Sens ultimately came away with a 6-5 victory in overtime and were led by Jan Jenik's one goal and three assists along with Cole Reinhardt's four-point effort (two goals, two assists).

Berube, known for his no-nonsense and up-front coaching style, lamented his team's slow start to the game in his postgame media remarks via Maple Leafs Hot Stove.

“In the first period, we came out and were slow,” Berube explained. “We didn’t move the puck quick enough. That is why we ended up with two shots on net in the first period. We didn’t want to shoot a lot of the time. We were too cute at times.”

Berube also stated plainly that there’s still plenty of work for his team before the regular season begins next month.

“We got better at times, but overall, it is training camp,” he continued. “We have to work on things and clean things up. We have to clean up our puck play and clean up our directness with how we want to play.”

Among the Leafs goal scorers were Matthew Knies and William Nylander, while former Montreal Canadiens captain Max Pacioretty scored twice in his unofficial Toronto debut. Joseph Woll stopped 20 of the 23 shots he faced before being replaced as planned by Matt Murray, who made eight saves on 11 shots.

Craig Berube acknowledged Max Pacioretty's effort in Maple Leafs debut

Pacioretty, with the Leafs on a Professional Tryout Agreement, impressed Berube with his play against Ottawa.

“I thought he had a pretty solid game,” Berube said. “I know he scored two goals, but he was strong out there. I thought he was physical and strong on pucks. He did a lot of good things.

“Overall, he was noticeable to me,” he continued. “He was strong on pucks and physical. There are obviously things he can clean up, like everybody. We have a lot of work to do.”

The former Canadiens captain spent last season with the Washington Capitals and is now aiming to secure a contract for the 2024-25 season. Despite missing significant time in recent years due to consecutive Achilles injuries, he managed four goals and 19 assists in 47 games in 2023-24.

He and the Leafs will face the Senators again in a rematch on Tuesday night, this time at the Canadian Tire Centre. Game time is set for 7:00 PM EST.