Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube might want to apply for jobs as a part-time stand up comedian. Berube will have Maple Leafs fans in stitches with his reaction to Matthew Knies' hat trick on Saturday.

“That was a whole year for me,” Berube said, per The Hockey News. He's referring to Knies' goal output in a game against the Boston Bruins on Saturday. Toronto defeated Boston 6-4.

Knies was on fire for the Maple Leafs in the game, scoring three goals. He also posted two assists, for five total points in the game. Toronto is one of the strongest teams in the Eastern Conference, with 52 total points on the season.

Berube played for several years in the NHL, before his coaching days. The former winger wasn't known as an offensive juggernaut, hence his joke about the Knies hat trick. Berube went several seasons in the NHL scoring fewer than three total goals. In fact, he scored only five total goals in his final three NHL seasons.

The Leafs are now 25-13-2 following the victory. Leafs fans surely must be happy for Knies, who struggled with an injury early in the season.

The Maple Leafs are looking to once again make the postseason

Toronto got all kinds of good news on Saturday. Not only did the team beat the Bruins, but the club also got the services back of star center Auston Matthews. Matthews missed six consecutive games for the Maple Leafs, with an undisclosed injury.

Matthews' offense was not needed against Boston. Knies handled the offense with ease, and put together arguably the best game of his NHL career. This season, Knies posted 14 total goals and is on track for a career-high campaign. Last year, the winger finished the season with 15 total goals.

Knies is clearly becoming a major part of the Maple Leafs offense. He's skating more regularly on the ice, with more than 18 minutes of ice time per game. That again is a career-high mark for the young winger. He's played in the NHL since the 2022-23 campaign. All of his NHL games have come with Toronto.

The Maple Leafs have made the postseason eight consecutive years, and they are on track to do it again. Toronto leads the NHL's Atlantic Division, with 52 total points. Only Washington has more points in the Eastern Conference than the Leafs.

The Leafs have won three games in a row, and seven of their last 10. They will try to keep that momentum going, when they play the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. The puck drops at 7:00 ET.