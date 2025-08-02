The Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout will miss his second consecutive game Saturday against the Chicago White Sox due to illness, per Sam Blum of The Athletic. The three-time AL MVP and 11-time All-Star was absent from the ballpark on Friday and is currently listed as day-to-day, according to ESPN.

Trout last appeared on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, going 1-for-4 with two strikeouts in the series finale. In his absence, the Angels dropped the series opener against the White Sox and are looking to avoid a third straight loss. As the Halos adjust without their longtime star, newly promoted outfielder Bryce Teodosio will make his 2025 debut Saturday, batting ninth and playing center field. Teodosio had posted strong Triple-A numbers, hitting .321 with an .859 OPS over 16 games.

Gustavo Campero will step in as the designated hitter Saturday, with Jo Adell moving to right field and Teodosio taking center. The lineup shuffle comes at a pivotal point in the Angels’ season, as they sit 5.5 games out of the final AL Wild Card spot. After a quiet trade deadline that saw the addition of only two veteran relievers, the Angels will need a strong run to end their 2025 campaign and snap the league's longest active postseason drought.

Mike Trout, now in his age-33 season, owns a slash line of .235/.362/.461 with an .823 OPS in 2025. After a red-hot May, his production has dipped in the subsequent months, batting .247 in July. He recently hit a significant milestone, recording his 1,000th career RBI with a two-run homer off Seattle’s Logan Gilbert on July 27.

Earlier this season, Trout missed a month due to a bone bruise in his left knee, which he suffered on April 30. He returned to the lineup on May 30 after a longer-than-expected stint on the injured list. In an effort to manage his health more carefully this year, Trout shifted from center to right field during spring training.

The Angels are hopeful that Trout will return for Sunday’s series finale.