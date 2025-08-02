As the Oklahoma City Thunder cleans the last of its proverbial confetti-riddled offseason celebration of winning its first championship in franchise history, many NBA teams have reloaded with the 2025 NBA champions in their crosshairs. After Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt individually honored each Thunder player with their commemorative day throughout July, the Western Conference teams projected to be top-tier in 2025-26 have made drastic changes.

The kinds of alterations NBA teams make that had the Thunder in mind. This is what comes with the territory for a defending champion. Teams have already made moves they believe will put them in contention before Oklahoma City receives opposing teams' best effort on a nightly basis next season.

Here are three Western Conference squads with the best chances to take down the champion Thunder in 2025-26.

1. The Denver Nuggets

After pushing the Thunder to the brink in the Western Conference semifinals, the Denver Nuggets made critical offseason moves to contend with the 2025 NBA champions. They traded Michael Porter Jr. for Cam Johnson, who's coming off the best campaign of his career while entering his prime years. The 3-and-D wing averaged a career-best 18.8 points on 47.5% shooting, including 39.0% from deep, 4.3 rebounds, and 0.9 steals per game for the Brooklyn Nets last season.

Then, bringing Bruce Brown, who played an integral role on the 2023 champion Nuggets, back on a one-year, $3.1 million deal, the veteran's minimum, was an underrated signing. It's a telling move for the veteran guard who most likely returned for an opportunity to compete for a championship. That's how close Denver came to eliminating Oklahoma City, in a series that came down to a Game 7 at the Paycom Center.

Lastly, the Nuggets are also bigger in the front court to contend with the Thunder's Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein double-big pairing, with Jonas Valanciunas now at Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon's disposal. The Nuggets also signed Tim Hardaway Jr. Following Hartenstein's revelation that the Nuggets instilled the most fear of elimination during their championship run, the Nuggets have improved. They are the No. 1 contender.

2. The Houston Rockets

After losing Game 7 to the Golden State Warriors in the first round of last year's playoffs, the Rockets acquired future Hall of Fame forward Kevin Durant. As part of a historic seven-team blockbuster trade, the Rockets traded away starters such as Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks. With their revamped core of Durant, Alperen Sengun, and Fred VanVleet, they got better this summer.

Surrounded by young complementary players such as forward Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., and Tari Eason, the Rockets have a chance to build on their 52 wins, which was the second-best record in the Western Conference, in 2024-25. What makes Houston so dangerous is its suffocating defense combined with its fluid offensive approach. Rockets head coach Ime Udoka can match the Thunder's style of play on both ends of the floor.

Now, he has a top-tier scorer in Durant to match the NBA's defending scoring champion and Most Valuable Player, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Although Durant will be turning 37 in September, he's still a lethal scoring wing who averaged 26.6 points on an efficient 52.7% shooting last season.

The Los Angeles Lakers

After being a part of arguably the most shocking trade in NBA history with the Dallas Mavericks, the Los Angeles Lakers committed to Luka Doncic with a three-year, $165 million extension, making him the face of the franchise. They also signed veteran center Deandre Ayton for much-needed size and traded for veteran guard Marcus Smart, the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year, to pair with Austin Reaves in the backcourt.

With Doncic's new physique due to his offseason transformation, 2025-26 could turn out to be the best campaign of his career. That's what the Lakers are hoping for, at least, as it will be the first full season of Los Angeles pairing Doncic with LeBron James. Many critics have conflicting takes on how it will all play out for the Lakers, as they've balanced out head coach JJ Redick's depth chart before a critical season.

Many believe it will be James' last with the Lakers, possibly, the last of his career. Either way, between Doncic out to prove his worth as a franchise player despite what the Mavericks front office declared, and LeBron entering the final year of his deal, both have plenty to prove in 2025-26.