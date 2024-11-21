The Toronto Maple Leafs are off to a nice start to the 2024-25 season. And on Wednesday night, they ran into another team looking to win the Stanley Cup. The Vegas Golden Knights are in town for a game between two skilled teams. Unfortunately, things got heated when Matthew Knies left the game after taking a hit to the head.

Fans waited for some sort of update on the Maple Leafs forward. The team has not offered a specific update on his condition. However, his status for Wednesday night's game is now clear. Knies will not return to the ice against the Golden Knights, as reported by The Athletic's Chris Johnston.

The Maple Leafs went on to win the game by a score of 3-0. After the game, head coach Craig Berube said they would know more about Knies's status on Thursday. However, he refused to elaborate beyond saying the young forward suffered an upper-body injury, according to David Alter of The Hockey News.

Knies is one of the more promising young forwards on the Maple Leafs. He played his first full NHL season last year, skating in 80 games. He scored 15 goals and 35 points as Toronto made the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Knies added two goals and three points in seven playoff games as Toronto lost to the Boston Bruins in round one.

Many viewed Knies as a possible breakout candidate for the Maple Leafs in 2024-25. The early returns were very promising to that end. Knies entered play on Wednesday having scored eight goals and 12 points in 19 games. He did not score a point against the Golden Knights before exiting the game.

The Maple Leafs are already dealing with some injury issues with their forwards. Veteran Max Pacioretty went on injured reserve last week. More recently, the team placed Max Domi on injured reserve. Other names out with injury include Calle Jarnkrok and captain Auston Matthews.

If Matthew Knies is out long-term, it's certainly a major blow to an already depleted Maple Leafs team. Hopefully, the injury he suffered is not as serious as it looked on the ice. And let's hope he can return to the ice without any complications sooner rather than later.