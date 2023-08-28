The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to add depth to their blue line with another signing of a defenseman. The Maple Leafs inked Simon Benoit to a one-year contract on Monday, according to NHL.com.

Benoit spent the first three seasons of his NHL career with the Anaheim Ducks. He saw ice time in 78 games last season, posting 10 points on three goals and seven assists. He led the Ducks in hits. Overall, he has 15 points in 137 career games.

Benoit was undrafted and latched onto the Ducks' AHL affiliate in 2018. He impressed and signed a three-year deal with the Ducks, making his NHL debut with them on April 29, 2021.

Benoit is not projected to make the Maple Leafs roster but could change that with an impressive first month with the team. Coming off their first playoff series win since 2004, Toronto is eager to take the next step and vault itself into Stanley Cup contention.

Signing Simon Benoit won’t do that but every contending team needs depth and that is what Benoit can provide the Maple Leafs. He has a full NHL season under his belt and got some top-four defensive minutes last season.

The Maple Leafs allowed the seventh-fewest goals last season, while Benoit's Ducks allowed the most. A change of scenery to a much more talented Toronto team could benefit Benoit if he's able to make the roster. He'll also reunite with Ducks teammate Josh Klingberg along Toronto's blue line.

The Maple Leafs have been busy and stayed busy this offseason, with the signing of Simon Benoit being just a piece of Toronto's puzzle.