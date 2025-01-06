The Toronto Maple Leafs are in action against the Philadelphia Flyers at Scotiabank Arena Sunday night, but they've gotten an injury scare.

While dropping the gloves with Philadelphia's Garnet Hathaway, defenseman Jake McCabe went down to the ice awkwardly and appeared to hit his head.

He needed assistance from a teammate as well as the team medical staff to make it back to the bench and eventually down the tunnel leading toward the Leafs dressing room.

The Maple Leafs have confirmed that McCabe will not return to the game and have classified his ailment as an “upper-body injury”. Before his injury, McCabe had played in 7:12 of ice time and had one hit.

He has played in 35 games so far in 2024-25, scoring a single goal with 10 assists while also registering a +10 rating.

The Maple Leafs re-signed defenseman Jake McCabe to a new contract

In late October, the Maple Leafs announced that they'd re-signed McCabe to a four-year contract worth $22.55 million.

McCabe voiced his excitement over the deal, not only for himself but for his family, via NHL.com.

“It's really exciting for me and my family,” McCabe said. “We've loved our time in Toronto thus far, and to be able to sign off for another five years is super exciting for us.”

“I mean, you obviously never know how sometimes negotiations go,” McCabe said. “But (general manager) Brad [Treliving] has been great the whole time and was able to work something out here, and I think we're all very excited about it.”

Meanwhile, first-year Leafs coach Craig Berube was also happy with the deal, labeling McCabe as a “team first” kind of player.

“I think it's great,” coach Craig Berube said. “He's a team-first guy, hard defender, hard to play against. He's the type of [defenseman] you want on your hockey team.”

In 612 career NHL games with the Blackhawks and Maple Leafs, McCabe has scored 34 goals with 129 assists.