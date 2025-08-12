Things got a little testy between the Buffalo Bills and James Cook recently. However, head coach Sean McDermott teased a change with Cook by making a practice prediction, according to a post on X by Cameron Wolfe.

“Bills HC Sean McDermott tells reporters he’s confident that RB James Cook will practice today, noting “things have changed.” Cook wants a new contract extension and has sat out several training camp practices.”

It came true as Cook returned to practice, according to a post on X by Adam Schefter.

Bills running back James Cook is back at practice today: pic.twitter.com/yXStMxJrmC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 12, 2025

This is good news for the Bills, who need Cook in the mix for a season that is expected to push toward a Super Bowl berth.

Bills RB James Cook returns to practice

Things haven’t gone easily in the situation, according to Mike Florio of NBC Sports. Cook stopped practicing last week, and this led to issues.

“It hasn’t gotten a deal done,” Florio wrote. “And then, after he hadn’t practiced all week, they actually wanted him to play in the preseason opener on Saturday? It feels more like the all-too-common power plays that teams are inclined to make. And not like a legitimate effort to find a middle ground with Cook and move forward in a cooperative way.”

After the incident in the preseason game, McDermott tried to explain the situation, according to The New York Times.

“No, we wanted him to play,” McDermott said. “I wanted him to play, but I don’t really want to go into it any further.

“There’s really no change at this point and time from what it was going into this weekend and the game today. He warmed up, like I said, but at this point, due to his situation and the position he’s in, was not willing to play. So that’s where we’re at. Again, it was a good conversation, but really no change overall.”

Quarterback Josh Allen added a somewhat desperate assessment.

“You’d be crazy to say we don’t want him out there,” Allen said. “We desperately want him out there with us. Hopefully, something can get done.”