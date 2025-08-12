Debbie Allen, known for her work in revitalizing the original A Different World series, recently provided an update on the upcoming Netflix reboot in an interview with Variety. Netflix announced that a reboot of the series was in the works last August, and filming for the spinoff officially began in June at Clark Atlanta University.

“‘A Different World’ is on Netflix right now,” Allen said. “Every episode, all those six years of great work are there for everyone to see. If you talk to me in a week, I might say we’re going. But what we’ve done so far, since we don’t have the commitment yet for the season, was kind of like a proof of life. It’s been a really exciting experience, and we are just waiting to see what happens next. We’re not sure yet, but I can tell you this: If there’s any time that the world needs to hear from young people on college campuses, it’s now.”

The new series will be led by executive producer Felicia Pride, with Debbie Allen serving as one of the many executive producers. Allen has also been confirmed to serve as director of the pilot for the new season. This spinoff of the acclaimed HBCU series is set to follow Deborah Wayne, the youngest daughter of Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert, as the latest member of their family to attend Hillman College. Deborah will be played by Malia Joi Moon, and several of the original cast members are expected to reprise their roles for the reboot.

The original A Different World series ran from 1987 to 1993. The first season centered on Denise Huxtable and her adventures at Hillman College. However, after Lisa Bonet departed the show, Debbie Allen was brought on as showrunner. Allen is widely credited with rooting the series more in the realism of HBCU life.

The Allen-led version of A Different World tackled sensitive topics that were important at the time while also keeping the show’s comedic charm and flair. The show has maintained its popularity in the four decades since the original premiere, with the actors from the original series even embarking on an HBCU tour last school year.

All six seasons of the original A Different World series are currently streaming on Netflix.