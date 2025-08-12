The Philadelphia Eagles are likely to finish the preseason with a handicapped offensive line. With Week 1 less than one month away, the team is prioritizing the health of starting offensive guards Landon Dickerson and Kenyon Green.

Dickerson, who suffered a meniscus injury in a recent practice session, will soon undergo surgery and is considered week-to-week, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. In doing so, he joins Green on the injury report, who is also week-to-week with a shoulder injury he suffered during the team's preseason opener.

Green, who was carted off the preseason game, was initially dealing with a reported wrist injury. However, the incident seemingly also re-aggravated his shoulder issues. The injury-prone Green has dealt with multiple shoulder injuries throughout his career. That issue forced him to miss the entire 2023 season and landed him on injured reserve ahead of Week 10 in the 2024 season with the same injury.

The Eagles acquired Green and a 2025 fifth-round pick in an offseason trade for safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and a 2026 sixth-round selection. They used their acquired pick on linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. Interestingly, Green and Gardner-Johnson were injured on the same day and are both questionable to return by Week 1.

Dickerson and Green are the two left guards on the Eagles' depth chart, with the former, a three-time Pro Bowler, listed as the clear starter. Some fans had hoped that Green would push third-year Tyler Steen for the starting right guard job, but he has remained behind Dickerson throughout the offseason.

Injuries limiting Eagles throughout preseason

While Dickerson and Green top the Eagles' injury list, they are far from the only players. Philadelphia recently got All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun back, but is still dealing with minor injuries to A.J. Brown, Jalen Carter, NaKobe Dean, Nolan Smith, Byron Young and Terrace Marshall Jr.

Most of the injuries are considered insignificant, but the continued absences are worrisome, given that the 2025 season is under one month away. Brown, Baun and Dickerson are easily the most concerning injuries, but the team seems to believe all three will be ready by Week 1.

The Eagles have an earlier start date than most teams, as they will face the Dallas Cowboys in the first game of the season. Fresh off a Super Bowl LIX victory, Philadelphia will kick off the regular season at home on the Sept. 4 edition of Thursday Night Football.