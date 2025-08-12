The New Orleans Saints are bringing in a lot of new faces this campaign, to try and turn around the franchise. New Orleans is going to have to play this season though without a key offensive lineman. Center Will Clapp is out for the year with a foot injury, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Clapp needs surgery for the injury. He got hurt in the team's preseason game against the L.A. Chargers on August 10.

“He’s awaiting final confirmation from testing results. A tough blow for a player who was set to be a key depth option on the interior,” Schultz posted to X, formerly Twitter.

This is definitely bad news for a Saints team that's breaking in a new quarterback. Rookie Tyler Shough is expected to take a lot of snaps this season, due to an injury to former quarterback Derek Carr.

Saints face a tough challenge in 2025

The Saints are trying to bounce back after a rough 2024 campaign, that saw New Orleans win just five games. Their coach Dennis Allen was fired midway through the season. New Orleans now has a new head coach in Kellen Moore, who will look to get the squad back to the NFL Playoffs.

Things aren't going well for the Saints and Moore, so far. New Orleans lost Carr to an injury, who then decided to retire from the NFL. Now, the Saints are going to have to play with a depleted offensive line. It's going to take work to get the Saints offense going this season.

The Saints have a rookie in Shough, who they decided to take in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Shough is a journeyman quarterback who has played for several colleges, including Texas Tech. He has also dealt with injuries as a college quarterback.

New Orleans lost their first NFL preseason game to the Los Angeles Chargers, 27-13. In that contest, Shough completed 15 passes in 22 attempts. He posted 165 passing yards, as well as a touchdown and an interception.

Saints coach Moore says his quarterback is showing progress.

“He felt under control. I thought he managed the situations really, really well,” Moore said postgame after the Chargers contest.

New Orleans is also using Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener at quarterback. All three of the squad's play callers got some snaps in the Chargers game.

The Saints next play the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 17, in another preseason game.