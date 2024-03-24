The Toronto Maple Leafs cruised to a 6-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night, and while they managed to prevent Zach Hyman from scoring his 50th goal of the season (but not his 49th), the team didn't escape this game unscathed. As the Oilers rallied in the third period, goalie Ilya Samsonov was forced off the ice early after getting injured attempting to save Edmonton's third and final goal of the night.
Samsonov had a strong night overall, saving 31 of 34 shots that went his way, but he went to the locker room after Leon Draisaitl found the back of the net, raising concern that he had picked up a serious injury. However, after the game, head coach Sheldon Keefe shut down those concerns, saying that it looks like Toronto's top goalie would be just fine despite leaving the game early.
“Sheldon Keefe says Samsonov ‘looks like he's going to be fine.'”
Ilya Samsonov won't play in Maple Leafs next game vs. Hurricanes
Samsonov has been keeping Maple Leafs fans on their toes over the past few days when it comes to his injury scares. Before this, he was forced off the ice during a morning skate after landing awkwardly while making a save. Keefe said that injury also wasn't an issue after it happened, and sure enough, Samsonov was able to play later that night.
While the hope is that Samsonov could make a similarly quick turnaround for Toronto, it looks like that won't be happening, as Joseph Woll will be suiting up for their contest on Sunday against the Carolina Hurricanes. However, that was the plan all along, as Woll is already in Carolina, which is why Martin Jones was brought in to replace Samsonov when he picked up his injury against the Oilers.
“Toronto actually sent Joseph Woll to Carolina today. The Maple Leafs face the Hurricanes on Sunday.”
Fans probably would have liked to see Samsonov play against the Canes just to confirm that he is healthy, but it wasn't part of their plan from the jump. Given how Keefe was right in saying Samsonov's last injury scare wasn't of any concern, it's probably safe to take his word here, although it is worth noting that no two injuries are the same.
While the Maple Leafs are likely thrilled with their win over the Oilers, they have a particularly brutal turnaround by going and playing the Hurricanes on the second half of a back-to-back on Sunday night. While Samsonov won't play in this one, he will have a chance to suit up on Tuesday night when Toronto squares off against the New Jersey Devils, but even if he doesn't play in that game either, it seems like he's avoided a serious injury for the time being.