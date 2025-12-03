Harrison Barnes is the exact kind of player that every team with winning aspirations need. The San Antonio Spurs certainly know how valuable Barnes can be even when some of his contributions don't exactly show up on the box score. This is why when he pops off for an excellent scoring night the way he did on Tuesday when he scored 31 points to lead the Spurs to a 126-119 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, the entire team raves over him.

The Spurs had so much fun after their win over the Grizzlies that seemingly the entire team was present behind Barnes during his postgame interview with the FanDuel Sports Network booth. They were having so much fun that Dylan Harper, the second overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft, was pulled aside and asked what his thoughts were on Barnes' incredible night. And Harper did not disappoint with his response as he showered Barnes with all the praise he could give.

“God blesses him every day. 14 years in? Look at what he's doing, man!” Harper said with Barnes smiling from ear-to-ear beside him, via the official NBA account on X (formerly Twitter).

The young Spurs had some fun with Harrison Barnes after the 14-year vet dropped 31 in the win 😂 pic.twitter.com/XZNXrqFZkq — NBA (@NBA) December 3, 2025

Barnes may not do anything sexy whenever he's on the court, but he works hard, is always in the right position, and he's always ready to do what the team needs him to. And when his shot is falling, like it was on Tuesday, then everything becomes right for the Spurs.

The Spurs broadcast duo of Jacob Tobey and Sean Elliott affectionately call Barnes “Mr. 100%”, and for good reason, as he seemingly never misses.

Article Continues Below

Spurs are holding down the fort amid Victor Wembanyama's injury

The Spurs are understandably going to be cautious with Victor Wembanyama, who's currently out with a calf strain. But this put their favorable spot in the West standings in jeopardy, as it looked like they were primed for a considerable drop-off with their best player on the mend.

They've gone 6-2 since Wembanyama had to be held out due to injury. They've also been without Stephon Castle for the past seven games. This Spurs team is deep, and it's thanks in large part to the contributions of unsung heroes like Barnes that they're able to win games and hold down the fort.