The Golden State Warriors are still missing Stephen Curry, but another Curry is helping the Dubs against the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday night at Chase Center in San Francisco. That's none other than Seth Curry, who buried his first bucket as a member of Golden State during the second period of the Thunder game.

The 35-year-old Seth tried to drive from the right side of the court before stepping back to create more space between him and Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins. It was all he needed for a pull-up jumper that he splashed to cut the Warriors' deficit down to five points just as the shot clock buzzer sounded.

Seth Curry beats the shot clock for his first points as a Warrior 👏pic.twitter.com/jjRiL1w3Dx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 3, 2025

Article Continues Below

Seth was originally signed by the Warriors on an Exhibit-10 contract before getting waived in October. But he was able to reunite with Golden State, which signed him to a rest-of-season contract, paving for his debut with the team on Tuesday evening against the reigning NBA champions.

Unfortunately, Warriors fans will have to wait a little longer before having the chance to see both Steph and Seth sharing the court as Golden State teammates. The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player is still out with a quadriceps injury, with no concrete date yet on when he will return to action.

While not as accomplished as his older brother, Seth has carved out an admirable career in the pros. The former Duke Blue Devils star went undrafted in the 2014 NBA Draft but has been in the league for over a decade now, having stints with the Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies.