The Memphis Grizzlies are seeing a breakout stretch from center Zach Edey, who just achieved something even phenom Victor Wembanyama hasn’t done in his young NBA career. The second-year big man has recorded at least 15 rebounds in four straight games, an impressive run that highlights his emergence as one of the league’s most productive rebounders.

Edey’s latest performance came Tuesday night vs. the San Antonio Spurs, when he posted 19 points and 15 rebounds in a hard-fought 126-119 loss. The outing extended his streak to four straight games with 15 or more rebounds, a feat that has yet to be matched by Wembanyama, the Spurs’ third-year center whose 7-foot-4 frame makes him one of the few players in the league comparable to the 7-foot-3 Edey in terms of sheer size and impact.

X (formerly known as Twitter) user Craig (@dwyerc33) took to his account to highlight the statistical milestone, sparking conversation among NBA fans online.

“@Grizzlies 2nd Year Center Zach Edey has now grabbed 15+ rebounds in 4 straight games

@Spurs 3rd Year Center Victor Wembanyama has never had a 3 game streak w/15+ rebounds.”

Edey’s production has been elite during this stretch. Over his last four games, he’s averaging 19.3 points, 16.5 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks while shooting over 70 percent from the field. The highlight came Sunday night against the Sacramento Kings, when the former Purdue star erupted for 32 points and 17 rebounds in a dominant double-double.

Over his last ten games, Edey is averaging 13.6 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks, showing steady growth and a strong interior presence for the Grizzlies. And while the Spurs phenom still belongs in his own category, the consistency and rebounding surge have placed the big man in elite company early in his NBA career.

The loss to the Spurs dropped Memphis to 9-13 on the season after entering the night riding a three-game winning streak. Even so, at just 23-years-old, the Grizzlies center is proving he can anchor the paint against any opponent — even those viewed as generational talents.