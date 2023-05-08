Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov has left Game 3 against the Florida Panthers after a collision with defenseman Luke Schenn in the second period.

The injury seemed to happen on a play in which Luke Schenn slid into the net, colliding with Ilya Samsonov. Joseph Woll entered the game to replace Samsonov.

There was a tripping penalty called on Luke Schenn during the play in which Samsonov got hurt, and Anthony Duclair of the Panthers scored on that power play to tie the game at 1-1 at the time.

The Maple Leafs were leading 1-0 when Samsonov left the game, and the Panthers have scored twice, with the game being tied at two.

Samsonov has posted an .895 save percentage in eight games so far in these Stanley Cup Playoffs, according to NHL.com. Joseph Woll has appeared in seven games for the Maple Leafs this season, posting a .932 save percentage, according to NHL.com.

The Maple Leafs desperately need to win Game 3 of this second-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series against the Panthers to keep their hopes alive. The team dropped the first two games at home, after beating the Tampa Bay Lightning to advance to the second round for the first time since 2004.

Regardless of the outcome of this game, it will be worth monitoring the verdict that Samsonov receives after Game 3. While he is not lighting the world on fire with his performance in these playoffs, he has a lot more experience than Would. The Maple Leafs are trying to break a Stanley Cup drought that dates back to 1967.