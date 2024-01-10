After being away from the Maple Leafs for over a week, Ilya Samsonov is back.

The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to shuffle around their goaltenders, this time bringing back Ilya Samsonov from the AHL. The young netminder was placed on waivers by the Maple Leafs on the final day of 2023. No one claimed him and he is now set for a return to the NHL with Toronto, per Chris Johnston.

Samsonov is in his second season with the Maple Leafs after spending parts of three with the Washington Capitals. He shined for Toronto last season but has not played well this season, hence the demotion.

Samsonov has just five wins in 15 starts and holds a 3.94 goals against average and an .862 save percentage. The Maple Leafs can afford to be patient with Samsonov given they have two other viable options between the pipes.

Toronto is in a position to make another playoff run and it's thanks in large part to the play of their goaltenders Martin Jones and Joseph Woll. Jones has been spectacular this season, allowing less than two goals per game and recording two shutouts in 10 starts. He's started and won every game for the Maple Leafs in 2024.

Woll, who emerged in the playoff last season, has played well too, winning eight of his 13 starts. He has a 2.80 GAA and a .916 save percentage but hasn’t played since Dec. 7, though he's nearing a return from an ankle injury.

Making another run?

If the Maple Leafs want to stay in contention in the Eastern Conference then they need Samsonov and their other goalies to play consistently. Good goaltending can carry a team further than even they believe they can go.

The Maple Leafs will be confident heading into the playoffs this April if they make it because of their series win last year. Getting one under your belt can go a long way, especially for a team like Toronto that has a solid core built for sustained success.

The only thing missing for the Maple Leafs is a shutdown goalie, but perhaps Ilya Samsonov can become that in 2024. If so, Toronto becomes a team no one wants to face in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.