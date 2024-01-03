Martin Jones delivered the goods for the Maple Leafs with a big shutout in their win over the Kings.

Heading into their Tuesday night matchup with the Los Angeles Kings, the Toronto Maple Leafs had been in a bit of a cold stretch, as they had lost five of their past six games. Martin Jones decided to take matters into his own hands against the Kings, and posted a 31-save shutout to guide Toronto to a much-needed 3-0 victory on the first game of their road trip out West.

Jones was starting in just his seventh game of the season, but he's continued to look solid whenever he's found himself in between the sticks for Toronto. Jones has posted a 2.37 goals allowed average so far this season, and he has looked the best out of Toronto's goalie trio of himself, Joseph Wall, and Ilya Samsonov. In the wake of his big outing, Jones said he was simply happy to have helped his team get back in the win column.

“Feels good. I thought we played pretty well the last couple of games and just haven’t gotten the result, so it’s nice to get back in the win column, for sure.” – Martin Jones, The Score

The Maple Leafs may have found their answer in goal with Martin Jones

The Maple Leafs have had a lot of goalie drama with Samsonov over the past few days, so having Jones step up and continue to deliver for them in net has been huge. For a team that continues to be plagued by issues with their goalies, it's been refreshing to see Jones step in from out of nowhere and deliver for his team whenever he gets the call.

This outing will surely buy Jones more time on the ice moving forward, and he may have a chance to immediately follow up this shutout outing on Wednesday night when the Maple Leafs take on the Anaheim Ducks. With all the issues Toronto has had at the position as of late, they have gotten a massive boost from Jones, and they will hope to have that continue as the season moves forward.