John Tavares and the Toronto Maple Leafs had heard it all after their embarrassing 7-3 loss in the series opener of their matchup in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Tampa Bay Lightning. So as a response, Tavares and company returned the favor to the Bolts and scored a 7-2 win Thursday night at home to even the series at 1-1.

John Tavares led the Maple Leafs with three of the Maple Leafs’ seven goals — the most the team has scored in a playoff game since 1994. Tavares also pulled off a feat no Maple Leafs player had done in 20 years, per ESPN Stats & Info.

“The Maple Leafs take game 2 in dominating fashion. Scoring their most goals in a playoff game since the 1994 West Conference Semis. John Tavares had the first playoff Hat Trick for the Maple Leafs since Alexander Mogilny in 2003.”

John Tavares netted his first goal of the game in the first period to expand Toronto’s lead to 2-0. He would strike again in the second period for the fourth goal of the contest by the Maple Leafs. Former No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NHL Draft would light up the lamp for the last time in the game with a power-play goal 15 minutes into the third period.

The Maple Leafs made sure to make a massive statement in Game 2, as they dominated on both ends of the rink. They outshot Tampa Bay, 37-22, and also converted two goals on four chances on the power play.

Game 3 of the series will be played this Saturday at Amalie Arena down in Tampa.