It was complete domination in game one, as the Tampa Bay Lightning scored seven times en route to a 7-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a game two Lightning-Maple Leafs prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Game one was vintage Tampa Bay Lighting in the playoffs. Corey Perry had a goal and assist, Brayden Point had two goals, and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and two assists. For the Maple Leafs, it was their worst playoff performance in thirty years. Fans let them know it too, taking to Twitter and destroying the team. Samsonov was not ready for the playoffs. He was pulled for the third period, after letting in six goals on 29 shots.

Here are the Lightning-Maple Leafs NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Playoff Odds: Lightning-Maple Leafs Odds

Tampa Bay Lightning: +1.5 (-182)

Toronto Maple Leafs: -1.5 (+150)

Over: 6.5 (+104)

Under: 6.5 (-238)

How To Watch Lightning vs. Maple Leafs

TV: ESPN

Stream: NHLPP/ESPN+

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Lightning Could Cover The Spread

Just wow. What a performance by the Lightning. There were predictions of the demise of the Lightning, but that did not come to fruition in game one. The first game of the series was nearly perfect. Kucherov, who was one of the team leaders in points this year, added three points. Corey Perry showed up big, with seven shots on goal, getting a goal and two assists. Every forward on the team, save Alex Killorn who had an assist, had at least one shot on goal. The forwards had a combined one giveaway on the day. The power play was huge in this one as well. They scored four goals on eight chances.

The defense was not perfect. Raddysh and Sergachev were -1 on the night. Cole gave the puck away four times, while Hedman and Raddysh did it twice. They allowed 31 shots on goal but did block 20 shots. The defense also needs to improve on the penalty kill. They allowed two goals on four chances on the PK. Still, they got the win, and that is all that matters.

The playoff hero of the three straight finals runs has looked pedestrian at times this year. On the season, Andrei Vasilevskiy was tied for 14th in goals against average at 2.65 and 11th in save percentage at .915. He was not perfect on the night. Vasilevskiy made 28 saves on 31 shots, good for a .903 save percentage. He did allow two of those on the power play, but he has historically been good on the penalty kill in past playoff runs. Vasilevskiy did more than enough to get the win though, but he cannot rely on his team to score seven every night. He still needs to be better, and history says he will.

Why The Maple Leafs Could Cover The Spread

The Maple Leafs seemed prepared to exorcise the demons of years past and move on this year, but game one was almost a complete disaster. The offense has scorers, with four guys at 80 points or more on the season. They almost did not show up. O’Reilly scored on the power play to open up scoring in the second period, and then William Nylander scored on the power play to make it a 3-2 game. They were able to get 31 shots off in the game, and Mitchell Marner assisted on all three goals. Auston Matthews has two assists but only had two shots on goal in the game.

While all that was good, they started in a massive hole. They were down 3-0 in the first period. Even more concerning was how they came out. Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored just 1:18 into the game, and the Maple Leafs looked flat to start. Then Anthony Cirelli scored at the 7:18 mark to make it 2-0 and it started to look like it was going to get out of hand. They fought back a little in the second period, but after three power-play goals by the Lightning to end the frame, the energy from the building was gone.

Ilya Samsonov was supposed to have a coming out party, now it would be surprising if he starts game two. Samsonow let in six goals on 29 shots for a .793 save percentage. He did make nine saves on the power play, but let in four of his six goals there. Joseph Woll was not amazing when he came in. He allowed a goal on five shots in the mop-up duty. Regardless of who starts game two, they have to be better.

Final Lightning-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

This series and game may come down to the power play again. Both teams are great on the power play, ranking in the top three of the league. They also have similar penalty kills with Toronto being slightly better at 81.9% versus the 79.7% of Tampa Bay. Both PK units struggled, but Toronto gave up more opportunities. Goaltending needs to be better on both sides, but if one of the Toronto net minders cannot step up, the series will be done early. Even if Tampa does not win, they will keep this one close.

Final Lightning-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick: Tampa Bay +1.5 (-182)